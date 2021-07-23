4-day drug sweep nets 18 arrests in Hampton County

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – A four-day drug sweep carried out this week in Hampton County netted 18 arrests with more on the way, Sheriff T.C. Smalls announced Friday.

Dubbed “Operation Pentagon,” the investigation targeted the distribution of heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack cocaine that has “plagued” the county, Smalls said.

Illegal drugs, weapons, equipment and other paraphernalia were seized in the operation.

Smalls said the effort was led by his Narcotics Division and other deputies, along with agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, U.S. Marshals Service and the Hampton Police Department.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation stems back to February 2020. Since then, over 388 Hampton County residents have overdosed on heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine or a combination of the drugs.

Approximately 15 of those overdoses have been fatal, according to the sheriff’s office.

The South Carolina residents listed below were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses in Operation Pentagon. Smalls says additional arrests and charges will be forthcoming.