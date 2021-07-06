Multiple injured in 4 separate crashes over holiday weekend in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Four crashes resulted in multiple injuries in Burton over the Fourth of July weekend.

A similar number of crashes and injuries were seen over Memorial Day weekend in Burton. In 2021, BFD said it’s seen an 11% increase in crashes from the previous year.

Image provided by the Burton Fire District.

Image provided by the Burton Fire District.

Image provided by the Burton Fire District.

The first crash occurred on Friday around 1:30 p.m. at the Laurel Bay Road and Bay Pines Road intersection, according to the Burton Fire District (BFD). People inside both cars suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The road was closed for nearly one hour.

Later around 9 p.m., another crash occurred on Bay Pines Road, however, the injuries suffered are unknown at this time, BFD said.

Three were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection on Broad River Boulevard and Jennings Road Saturday night around 11. All three were transported to the hospital with potentially serious injuries. One of those injured was a child, BFD said.

A single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning at 7 resulted in a car flipping onto its roof. The driver suffered non-life-threatening injuries.