GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following the discovery of an assortment of illegal drugs and firearms at a residence in Brunswick.

The Glynn County Police Department’s (GCPD) Criminal Investigations Division began to investigate the sales and distribution of illegal drugs from a home located in the 1800 block of Fourth Street in Brunswick. The investigation led to a search warrant at this residence.

On August 31, the search warrant was served by GCPD’s Special Investigations Unit with the assistance of the Department’s Special Response Team, Hostage Negations Team, Major Crimes Unit, Crime Scene Technicians, H.E.A.T. Traffic Unit, Uniform Patrol Division and Glynn County Fire/EMS personnel.

The search warrant yielded the arrest and charges as follows:

Davonnas Ke’Mon Johnson, age 25: Possession of Marijuana more than an Ounce, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone), Trafficking In Schedule II Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Schedule II Substance (Fentanyl), Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Prescription Drug not in the original Container, and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Johnny Kenneth Mitchell Jr, age 31: Possession of Marijuana more than an Ounce, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone), Trafficking In Schedule II Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Schedule II Substance (Fentanyl), Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Prescription Drug not in the original Container, Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes, and Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon.

William Henry Buford Brinkley, age 25: Possession of Marijuana more than an Ounce, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone), Trafficking In Schedule II Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Schedule II Substance (Fentanyl), Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Prescription Drug not in the original Container, and Possession of Firearms During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Letisha Roberta Calhoun, age 29: Possession of Marijuana more than an Ounce, Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Distribute, Possession of Schedule I Substance with Intent to Distribute (MDMA), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Crack Cocaine), Possession of Schedule II Substance with the Intent to Distribute (Oxycodone), Trafficking In Schedule II Substance (Methamphetamine), Trafficking in Schedule II Substance (Fentanyl), Possession of Drug Related Objects, Possession of Prescription Drug not in the original Container, and Possession of Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes.

Chief of Police Jacque Battiste stated, “The Glynn County Police Department will pursue every legal option available to ensure that the residents of Glynn County feel safe in their neighborhoods. For those of you who have information that will help us in this effort, please let us know.”

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact GCPD Major Crimes Unit at 912-554-7802. You can also submit information anonymously through Silent Witness at 912-264-1333 or 912-554-7845. You can also email tips to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov