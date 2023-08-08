SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people, including a juvenile, attempted to smuggle contraband into Smith State Prison over the weekend, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Perimeter officers noticed a suspicious vehicle driving around the facility and pulled the car over. The driver admitted to dropping off two men close to the prison.

Inside the vehicle, officers found two handguns, 17 bullets, a magazine holder, two zip pouches, 14.03 grams of marijuana, two touchscreen phones, a lighter, a cigar, a scale, two prophylactics, 12 clear and black hard plastic containers, earbuds, a glass pipe, a cell phone charger, a bundle of clear packaging bags, two packs of soap, and two small bags of loose tobacco.

Officers then headed to the field where the suspects were believed to have been dropped off and discovered three men lying in the field under thick brush. The men were found with 23 packages in their possession which contained the following: 635 grams of suspected marijuana, 12 packs of cigarettes, 8 packs of cigars, 15 packs of tobacco, 3,900 grams of loose tobacco, 36 charging blocks, 54 charging cords, 63 rolling papers, 22 earbuds, four wraps, seven carbon papers, four ink bottles, 14 tattoo needles, 104 Lighters, four pairs of shoes, three shirts, two pairs of socks, a bag, saw blade, one pair of sunglasses, a bottle of cologne, a TV remote, two necklaces, two medallions, a small zipper bag, two book bags, two duffle bags, two cut open basketballs, a scale and three prepaid cards.

All four civilians were arrested and face the following charges:

Juvenile – Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 oz, and Possession of Items Prohibited by Inmates, on a juvenile petition and turned over Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office

– Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 oz, and Possession of Items Prohibited by Inmates, on a juvenile petition and turned over Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office D’Ashley Johnson – Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 oz OCGA 16-13-30, Possession of Items Prohibited by Inmates, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

– Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 oz OCGA 16-13-30, Possession of Items Prohibited by Inmates, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor Kashawn Freeman – Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 oz, Possession of Items Prohibited by Inmates, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

– Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 oz, Possession of Items Prohibited by Inmates, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor Kaunuei De’onna Harden – Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana greater than 1 oz, Possession of Items Prohibited by Inmates, and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor

This is the second smuggling attempt into Smith State Prison this month, with four other suspects being arrested on Aug. 4.