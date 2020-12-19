4 arrested in November armed robbery at Statesboro apartment

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Four individuals, age 17 to 18, have been arrested in an armed robbery at a Statesboro apartment complex that occurred last month.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, a group of residents at The Connection on Stambuk Lane reported several armed males entered their apartment on Nov. 14, took their phones and searched the apartment for valuables before leaving.

No one was injured in the incident.

The department said detectives worked leads for several weeks before issuing warrants for the following individuals, all residents of Statesboro:

Gabriel Idowu, 17

D’Angelo Clark, 18

Aundrell Grace Jr., 18

O’Darrius Lipsey, 18

All four are charged with six counts of armed robbery, six counts of aggravated assault and six counts of false imprisonment and remain in custody at the Bulloch County Jail.

Anyone with further information on the incident is asked to contact Senior Detective Eric Short at 912-764-9911 or email tips@statesboroga.gov confidentially.