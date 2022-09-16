BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Four people are behind bars following an investigation in Beaufort County.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, in June the Violent Crimes Task Force began investigating the distribution of illegal narcotics and violence at a residence on Broad River Boulevard in Beaufort.



On Sept. 15, the task force with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies, including the SWAT team, executed of a search warrant at the residence.



During a search of the home, six weapons were seized, four of which were reported stolen. Investigators also found cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy, marijuana and prescription pills.



The following individuals were arrested as a result of the search warrant:

Aaron Hagood, 37, of Burton was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Simple Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Cocaine.

Pierre Bryant Sr., 61, of Burton was charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine, Manufacturing Crack Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, Possession of Cocaine and Conspiracy to Distribute Schedule I-III Drugs.

Pierre Bryant Jr., 40, of Burton was charged with Manufacturing Crack Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

Ashley Crumley, 39, of Lady’s Island was charged with Manufacturing Crack Cocaine and Possession of Cocaine.

All individuals were taken into custody and are incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.