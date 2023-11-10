STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro Police have arrested four people in connection to an August homicide case.

On Aug. 20, officers responded to Eagle Court Apartments on Lanier Drive for a robbery. A man reported being robbed by several male suspects who fled in a vehicle.

Shortly after, SPD responded to Ladd Circle for a report of a shooting and located 17-year-old Jabarri Walker deceased from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police canvassed the neighborhood, interviewed neighbors and video evidence, including video obtained via the Fusus system and Flock tag readers.

Police say it became apparent the shooting and robbery were connected and also tied into a vehicle reported stolen to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

Police worked with BCSO and the stolen vehicle was later recovered after having been dumped and was subsequently processed for evidence. Multiple search warrants were issued for electronic data and for specific locations during the course of these parallel investigations.

It soon became apparent that the two incidents were connected and also tied into a

vehicle reported stolen to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 9, detectives served arrest warrants for Murder and Aggravated Assault

related to the Ladd Circle homicide on the following defendants:

Cameron Rock (17, Lanier Drive, Statesboro) Lucas Fields (17, Orleans Trail, Statesboro) Unnamed 16-year-old juvenile Unnamed 15-year-old juvenile

The defendants were also charged with Robbery related to the Eagle Court incident and also face charges related to the vehicle reported stolen to BCSO. Police say an investigation into the defendants’ activities continue, and further charges stemming from other

incidents are possible.

They remain either in the custody of the Bulloch County Jail or the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice.

Anyone with information on these cases should contact Senior Detective Katie Reese

or Detective Donald White at 912-764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to

www.tipsoft.com or by texting 274637 and entering “TIPSSPD” plus your message