DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has cited or arrested 32 people after deputies busted a cockfighting ring on Saturday.

According to DCSO, deputies received a tip about a cockfighting operation taking place at a home on Clayton Lane in Ridgeville.

Deputies arrived and found “numerous roosters at the entrance and around the property,” several caged roosters in peoples’ cars, and several “dead and partially alive roosters in a barrel.” According to the report, deputies also saw people sitting around actively watching roosters fight.

Steroids and other contraband associated with cockfighting was found in some suspects’ cars as well.

125 roosters had to be euthanized, according to DCSO.

DCSO identified the suspects as:

Jeremey Allen Bessinger*

Jeffrey Norman Birt*

Gary R. Boatwright*

Scott Brewer*

James Carroll*

Norman Case*

Terry Lynn Chavis*

Roosevelt Curry*

Willis Flynn*

Dalton Paul Freeman*

Oneal Grubbs*

Pete Harrison*

Roy Limehouse*

Brandon McLaughlin*

Brinson Newman*

Clive Perkins*

James Rountree*

Paul Hinckley

Shannon Baxley

Donald Owens

Pete Harrison

Billy Poole

Christopher Collins

Kevin Churchwell

Marty Galloway

Charles Still

Gary Osborne Jr.

Kenneth Keenan

Gary Osborne Sr.

Jose Cortes

Joey Brown

Jack Taylor

* Indicates arrest