GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from a South Carolina business.

Authorities believe at least one of the suspects is from Georgia.

According to Greenville Police Department, the shoplifting occurred at Lens Crafters on Sunday.

Police said three people walked into Len Crafters and stole over $7,800 worth of glasses.

The three individuals left in a newer model BMW with what appears to be a dealer tag.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.