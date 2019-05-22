3 taken to hospital following Hardeeville shooting

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities are investigating a shooting in the Lowcountry that left three people injured.

Hardeeville Police say two people were shot around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday just off of Highway 17 and Church Road near the railroad tracks.

Authorities say multiple shots rang out, hitting one person in the back and legs and another in the torso. A third person is said to have been running away from the scene with a hip injury.

All three, who have not been identified, were taken to different hospitals. No word on their conditions at this time.

Police say the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is helping to determine what led up to the shooting.