STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say four people were injured in a party gone wrong in Statesboro early Saturday morning.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, just after 3 a.m., officers arrived at the area of Pine and Johnson Street after hearing multiple gunshots. Police say when they arrived gunshots were still being exchanged between individuals attending a large after-party in the area.

Three people were shot in the crossfire of the exchange with three arriving at East Georgia Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. A fourth person was transported by Bulloch County EMS to EGRMC with a non-gunshot leg injury.

One of the gunshot victims was later transported by helicopter to Memorial in Savannah.

Multiple detectives have been investigating the large crime scene, which spanned several

blocks.

SPD detectives believe there are many potential witnesses who were in the crowd

and who can identify the shooters. Anyone with information on this case should contact Captain Jared Akins at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip here or by texting 274637 and entering

“TIPSSPD” plus your message.