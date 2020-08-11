3 Savannah businesses fail ABC compliance checks, 14 pass

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three Savannah businesses have been cited for not complying with Georgia alcohol laws.

The Savannah Police Department’s ABC Unit says an increasing number of local businesses are complying with the law and the City’s alcohol ordinances recently. Investigators visited 17 businesses for their most recent operation on July 31, and 14 of them passed.

“As summer comes to an end, we believed it was necessary to conduct an underage drinking operation to make sure our businesses have not faltered in their efforts to sell alcohol safely,” said ABC Unit Supervisor Sgt. Samantha Stephens. “I am proud that so many businesses have passed, which means our efforts are producing positive results and that businesses are continuing to train their employees.”

The managers or licensees of the establishments were notified of the type of alcohol sold, that the buyer was underage, if they checked the buyer’s identification, and what actions would be taken by law enforcement. The ABC Unit will share the results of the operation with the Georgia Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Division.

According to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance, a first offense results in a minimum fine of $500; second offense, if within 12 months of the first, results in a $750 fine; third offense, if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine; and any further offense, if within 24 months of the first, results in the issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why the establishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked.

Businesses that were cited:

Pump N Go- 801 Harmon St.

Jim’s Quick Stop- 922 Pennsylvania Ave.

Kroger #979-1900 E. Victory Dr.

The following businesses passed the operation and will receive a congratulations letter acknowledging their efforts to be in compliance with local and state law: