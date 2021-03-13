3 run over by driver in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people were run over early Saturday morning while standing outside a residence on the 300 block of Persimmons Blvd NE.

According to Georgia State Patrol Trooper David Laff, the accident occurred shortly after midnight when a woman apparently drove the vehicle into the path of three people socializing by a burn pit, also striking a parked vehicle, causing damage to the rear bumper.

After striking the group, the vehicle traveled onto the burn pit. According to Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire and Rescue Chief Chris Moss, the vehicle caught on fire when it possibly damaged the fuel tank.

Laff said the two most seriously injured had to be flown to Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah by emergency medical helicopter while the third person was transported by ground.

The woman was arrested and charges are pending.