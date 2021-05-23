3 people found shot to death at condo complex near Atlanta

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say three people have been found shot to death at a condominium community south of Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the bodies were found early Sunday morning at the Camelot Condominium Complex in the city of South Fulton. South Fulton police Lt. Derrick Rogers says officers were sent to the complex to investigate a report of shots fired.

They found the bodies when they arrived. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Few other details were immediately available.