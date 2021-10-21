3 more arrested in Yemassee mass shooting

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) – Three more people have been arrested in connection to a mass shooting last month near a convenience store in Yemassee.

Police said Nigel Fripp, Blake Stokes and Esser Williams are now facing attempted murder charges. All three men had guns that night and were firing into the crowd, according to investigators.

A Savannah man was previously arrested in connection to the incident on charges of attempted murder and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The Sept. 19 shooting left one person dead and seven others injured. Six of the seven injured were children between the ages of 8 and 14.

Police said the shooting took place at a party of up to 500 people in an abandoned lot next to the convenience store.