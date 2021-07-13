3 men arrested Colleton Co. deadly shooting

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Three men were arrested in the deadly shooting of a man in Colleton County.

The incident occurred on July 6 around 11 p.m. on the 3500 block of Barricada Road, according to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). Two men were shot and one was pronounced dead on the scene. The other was airlifted to a local hospital, CCSO said.

Mason Cole, 20, Jontre Williams, 21, and Tyquan Holmes, 19, face charges of murder, attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. All three are booked at the Colleton Detention Center awaiting bond hearings, CCSO said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Crime Unit is investigating the incident along with CCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-549-2211.