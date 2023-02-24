LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people are dead following a wrong-way crash early Friday morning.

According to Liberty County Fire Services Chief Brian Darby, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle accident on Leroy Coffer Highway near the intersection of Arcadia Drive.

Upon arrival, two people were found dead in an SUV. Officials say the vehicle was traveling in the direction of Highway 17 and then hit a sedan head-on traveling in the direction of East Oglethorpe Highway which claimed the life of a person in that vehicle.

Georgia State Patrol(GSP) has confirmed the vehicles were registered in Liberty and Bryan Counties. GSP is investigating the crash.

The roadway will remain closed for several hours.