EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Three men were killed in a plane crash near the Claxton-Evans County Airport early Monday morning, according to deputies.

Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Evans County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the airport after being dispatched to a call about an unaccounted-for plane.

Deputies began searching the airport property and the surrounding community with assistance from the Georgia State Patrol Aviation and the FAA. After hours of searching, around 5 a.m., deputies found the downed plane with three men inside, with none of the men surviving the crash. The victims’ identification has yet to be released pending family notifications.

The FAA is investigating the incident.