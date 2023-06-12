HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An 18-year-old Bluffton teen was injured in a shooting at a graduation party Saturday night.

Around 8:45 p.m., the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) was called to Greens Shell Park for several reports of gunfire.

At the scene, witnesses told deputies a graduation party, with roughly 30 people attending, was coming to an end when the shooting happened.

The teen sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Hilton Head Hospital by private vehicle before deputies arrived. He’s since been released.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Inv. Weich at 843-255-3313 or if wishing to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.