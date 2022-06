SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people were injured in a shooting overnight in Savannah’s City Market.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the shooting occurred in the 200 block of W. St. Julian Street. Two victims sustained non-life threatening injuries, and another sustained serious injuries but is stable.

Police say a person of interest has been located. SPD continues to investigate.

This story is still developing. Stay with us on-air and online for updates.