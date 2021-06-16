3 injured in Burton shooting Tuesday night

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Three people were injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Burton.

The shooting occurred in the Pine Oaks Mobile Home Park around 10:00 p.m., according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO.)

One woman had a serious wound and was treated on scene and later transported to the Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH), along with another man. The woman was then transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina for further treatment.

The third victim refused treatment at the scene but arrived to BMH for treatment sometime later.

BCSO said the suspects fled the scene. Deputies said they interviewed witnesses and found multiple cartridge casings for forensic examination.

BCSO urges anyone with information to call Sergeant Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.