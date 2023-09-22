SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three men have been formally charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old.

An indictment returned Wednesday charges Montrez Hopson, Dwayne Singleton Jr. and Shaddrick Marquis “Mark” Lacount with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

All three are accused in the death of Jamie Bernard Burton Jr.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), Burton was found dead in June in the breezeway of one of the buildings at the Westlake Apartments.

CCPD said detectives do not believe the shooting was random.