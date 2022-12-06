MACON, Ga. (AP) — Three teenagers are dead and a fourth was critically injured after an early Tuesday shooting at an apartment complex in Georgia, authorities said.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 1:30 a.m. at the West Club Apartments in Macon. Deputies found the four teenagers, all from Macon, each suffering from gunshot wounds, news outlets reported.

Marcelles Williams, Jr., 16, was pronounced dead at the scene. Two 18-year-olds — Jahyron Willis and Tyshun Williams — died hours later at an area hospital. A fourth victim, a 14-year-old boy, was listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook.

“It is still being determined what lead to the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release posted on Facebook. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.