3 Georgia men indicted on felony firearm charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A grand jury indicted three Georgians on felony firearm possession, according to the federal court for the Southern District of Georgia.

More than 670 illegal firearm offenses have been prosecuted since 2018 – most often for possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. This charge carries up to 10 years in prison and no parole in the federal system.

“A key factor in reducing gun violence is to get firearms out of the hands of people who are prohibited from possessing them,” David H. Estes said, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Our collaboration with the [Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives] and other law enforcement partners will help make our communities safer.”

All three east Georgia defendants indicted from the U.S. District Court grand jury include: