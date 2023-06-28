From left to right: Lamartrus Exley, 19, Hershel Orr, 19, and Vincent Truesdale, 17. Photos provided by the Savannah Police Department.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three men have been convicted for the 2022 shooting death of a Savannah man.

Gary Pitts was shot and killed near West Park Avenue in July 2022 after being lured to a drug deal and ambushed by Lamartrus Exley, Herschel Orr, and Vincent Truesdale. Afterward, Exley robbed Pitts and all three fled the scene.

On June 27, a Chatham County jury found the trio guilty of the following:

Lamartrus Exley : 3 counts of Felony Murder, Armed robbery, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, and two counts of Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony

: 3 counts of Felony Murder, Armed robbery, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, and two counts of Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony Herschel Orr: 2 counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

2 counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony Vincent Truesdale: 2 counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The sentencing date has yet to be set by the judge.