SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three men have been convicted for the 2022 shooting death of a Savannah man.
Gary Pitts was shot and killed near West Park Avenue in July 2022 after being lured to a drug deal and ambushed by Lamartrus Exley, Herschel Orr, and Vincent Truesdale. Afterward, Exley robbed Pitts and all three fled the scene.
On June 27, a Chatham County jury found the trio guilty of the following:
- Lamartrus Exley: 3 counts of Felony Murder, Armed robbery, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, and two counts of Possession of a firearm during commission of a felony
- Herschel Orr: 2 counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Vincent Truesdale: 2 counts of Felony Murder, Aggravated assault, Conspiracy to purchase marijuana, Criminal damage to property 1st degree, Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
The sentencing date has yet to be set by the judge.