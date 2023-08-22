SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three local residents were recently federally indicted on illegal gun charges, according to the Southern District of Georgia.

The cases are part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, an effort to reduce violent crime with measures that include targeting convicted felons who illegally possess guns. The project is in collaboration with federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the FBI.

Those indicted by a grand jury include:

Tommy Cowart , 60, of Statesboro, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Donyah Rayquan Hardaway , 27, of Statesboro, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm; and,

Jamell Williams, 44, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

“A key factor in our fight against violent crime is to remove guns from the hands of those who are prohibited from possessing them – particularly convicted felons,” said Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “We commend our law enforcement partners for their diligent work in keeping our streets safe.”

The charge for possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison.