3 displaced in W. 35th Street fire Friday night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department is investigating a fire on W. 35th Street that displaced three people.

According to Savannah Fire officials, crews were dispatched at 10:01 p.m. Friday to a structure fire in the 400 block of W. 35th Street. Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.

No one was home at the time.

Firefighters prevented the fire from destroying the home, but power to the structure had to be cut, displacing three people.

The fire appears to have started in a first-floor dining room and spread to the second floor. The cause is still under investigation.