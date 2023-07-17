SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Three people are without a home after a fire broke out at an apartment Sunday evening.

Savannah Fire responded to Forest Hills Apartments off Middleground Road just before 6 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke coming from the second floor of the complex.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in five minutes. Fire officials say the fire originated in the kitchen and was isolated to that area.

As a result of damage to the apartment, three people were displaced but no one was injured in the fire.