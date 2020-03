SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire on W. Gordon Street early Sunday morning that displaced three people.

At 4:35 a.m., crews responded to a fire in the 100 block of W. Gordon Street. Firefighters found a fire that appeared to have begun in a basement laundry room. The fire extended to the upper floors, causing smoke damage throughout the house.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. No one was injured, bu three people were displaced.