3 dead in single-engine plane crash in north Florida

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. (AP) — Officials say three people died in a single-engine plane crash near Middleburg, Florida.

Clay County Sheriff’s officials asked motorists to avoid the crash scene.

The plane crashed just west of Middleburg near Jacksonville.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and said there were no survivors.

News outlets reported that officials don’t yet know where the plane departed or where it was heading when it crashed.

No additional details were immediately available.