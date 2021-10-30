3 dead, 1 hospitalized after Amtrak train collides with car in SC

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Three people are dead and one is in the hospital after an Amtrak passenger train crashed into a car on the Remount Road railroad crossing at around 2:30 Saturday morning.

When first responders arrived on scene, crews reported a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage and a stopped Amtrak train at the Remount Road railroad crossing. Four people were found in the area of the damaged car.

First responders quickly performed medical assessments to determine their injuries. Three people were pronounced dead on the scene and one person was treated by firefighters and transported to a hospital.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, all four people were believed to be in the vehicle

on the railroad crossing when the collision occurred.

No injuries have been reported of the 500 passengers aboard the train



North Charleston Police Department and CSX are investigating the cause of the accident. The Remount Road railroad crossing will be blocked while the investigation is in progress.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.