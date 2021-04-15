3 Chatham County arsons believed to be connected

Scenes of Holiday Court, Ogeechee Road, Chevis Road arsons (Office of Commissioner of Insurance and Safety Fire)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three recent fires in Chatham County have been ruled as arsons and are believed to be connected, the state confirmed Thursday.

The fires occurred between April 4 and 14 at 7 Holiday Court, 5667 Ogeechee Road and 322 Chevis Road.

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

“We believe these fires are connected due to their proximity to one another and the properties being burglarized before being set ablaze,” stated Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King. “We are asking for the help of the community to bring the individual(s) responsible to justice and encourage anyone with information to call our anonymous tip line.”

That tip line is available 24/7 at 1-800-282-5804.

A fire that occurred early Thursday morning at a building under construction on Habersham Street is believed to be an isolated incident. The commissioner’s office tells News 3 they are aware of the fire but have not been called in to investigate.