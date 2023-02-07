(Left to Right) Malik Grant, Marquis Grant and Mikell Sanders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three people are now in custody in connection to a 2022 double shooting that killed one man.

On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 2022, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) responded to the 500 block of Winwood Place where they found Mykel Price, 31, and Xavier Johnson, 27, injured.

Price died as a result of the shooting and Johnson received life-threatening injuries.

According to SPD, a few weeks later on Dec. 13, U.S. Marshals located the first suspect, 27-year-old Malik Grant, in Winston Salem, North Carolina. He was charged with party to a crime murder and party to a crime aggravated assault.

On Jan. 10, Marquis Grant, 21, was located by U.S. Marshals and Georgia State Patrol in Pooler and was charged with party to a crime murder and party to a crime aggravated assault.

U.S. Marshals arrested the third suspect on Monday in Savannah. Mikell Sanders, 22, was charged with murder and aggravated assault.

At this time, all three remain in custody in the Chatham County jail.