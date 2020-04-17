3 charged in 2019 Lady’s Island murder

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Three men have been charged in the murder of a St. Helena Island man found dead after a shooting in a gas station parking lot last year.

The night of Monday, June 3, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) responded to the Circle K on Highway 21 on Lady’s Island where 20-year-old Clarence Mitchell was located deceased. Another man, who has not been identified, was also located with injuries.

BCSO learned that at least two vehicles were involved and one apparently fled the scene.

A few weeks after the incident, authorities arrested Montarious Brown, 19, of Burton, and 21-year-old Dequarious Major of St. Helena Island. Each was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. They were released from the Beaufort County Detention Center.

Ronald Moore

Ronald Moore, of Lady’s Island, was also arrested in June for obstruction of justice and released on bond.

BCSO has continued its investigation since the initial arrests. Last week, investigators presented new information to a Beaufort County magistrate which issued arrest warrants for Brown and Major on one count each for Mitchell’s murder.

Warrants were also secured for Jeffrey Redd, 25 of St. Helena Island, on murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, as well as three counts of attempted murder.

Redd was arrested on Thursday during a traffic stop in Port Royal. Friday afternoon, Brown and Major turned themselves in to authorities.

All three remain incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center.