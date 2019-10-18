3 businesses cited in Savannah Police’s underage alcohol operation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three of 16 local businesses have been cited for underage alcohol sale violations, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

On Wednesday and Thursday, Savannah Police’s Alcohol Beverage Compliance Unit conducted operations at various restaurants and convenience stores, sending underage subjects in to determine if the locations comply with alcohol sales laws in Georgia.

The three businesses that failed the operations were notified of how the alcohol was served or sold and what actions would be taken by law enforcement, including:

El Potro, 13051 Abercorn St.

Cha Bella Restaurant, 102 E. Broad St.

Rinconcito Latino, 2308 Skidaway Road

The following businesses passed:

Artillery, 307 Bull St.

Below Zero, 10 Barnard St.

CO, 10 Whitaker St.

Georgia Tasting Room, 306 W. St. Julian St.

Stoggies, 802 Montgomery St.

U.S. Foodmart, 1315 Augusta Ave.

Buffalo Wild Wings, 7700 Abercorn St.

Chipotle, 318 Mall Blvd., Suite 600C

S&M Food Market, 11711 Largo Drive

Sushi Zen, 1100 Eisenhower Drive

Shivali & Shivam, 8001 Waters Ave.

Kroger, 311 Gwinnett St.

Jen and Friends, 7 E. Congress St.

SPD says the Georgia Department of Revenue Alcohol and Tobacco Division will follow up with the businesses on fines they will face as a result of the failure.

A first offense results in a minimum fine of $500; second offense, if within 12 months of the first, results in a $750 fine; third offense, if within 18 months of the first, results in a $1,000 fine; and any further offense, if within 24 months of the first, results in issuance of a notice to appear to show cause for why the establishment’s alcohol license should not be revoked, according to the City of Savannah’s Alcohol Beverage Ordinance.