3 arrested in Tennessee, charged in fatal Georgia shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The U.S. Marshals Service says three people have been arrested in Tennessee and charged with felony murder in a shooting death this year in Georgia.

The Marshals Service said Thursday that Jamar Quarles and two juveniles, ages 15 and 16, were located in Memphis and taken into custody.

They are charged in the death of Kapri Ward, who was fatally shot in Gwinnett County, Georgia, on July 1.

Investigators with the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force worked with the U.S. Marshals Office in Atlanta to find the three.