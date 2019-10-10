3 arrested in connection with Hampton Co. inmate escapes

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – Authorities have made additional arrests in connection with an escape at the Hampton County Detention Center last week.

On Thursday around 10 p.m., inmates Craig Housey and James Williams broke out of a glass door and escaped the facility.

Williams was taken into custody around 11 a.m. on Friday in Savannah, Georgia, and Housey was captured later that night in Estill, South Carolina.

Three others have since been arrested in connection with the incident, each facing two counts of escape/aiding escape from prison.

Malcom White, 22, of Furman, was arrested on Friday. 43-year-old Joseph Williams, from Varnville, was arrested on Tuesday, and Sheritta Sherrell Brown, 37, also of Varnville, was taken into custody on Wednesday.

According to the Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO), Housey had been incarcerated for six counts of assault/attempted murder that occurred on Sept. 6. James Williams had been in custody for burglary and armed robbery charges stemming from a Sept. 24 incident.

The two inmates have since been charged with escape and malicious injury. HCSO says additional charges from other agencies may be forthcoming.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact HCSO at (803) 914-2200. Callers may remain anonymous.