3 arrested in Beaufort County armed robbery

Two of the suspects were taken into custody Friday after a standoff with SWAT, investigators

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Three young men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Wednesday night in the Lowcountry.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a man reported that around 6 p.m. Wednesday on Sheppard Road, as he was returning to his vehicle after a run, he was held at gunpoint as his vehicle was searched.

The victim told BCSO the suspects took a pistol, a rifle, a tactical bag and his cellphone before fleeing the area on foot.

Investigators identified three persons of interest in the robbery, all from St. Helena Island: Dakari Ayise, 23, Darius Ayise, 18, and Nichquan Evans, 18.

Later Wednesday night, investigators went to the Ayise’s home on Holly Hall Road where they located Dakari Ayise and took him into custody. BCSO also found some of the reported stolen items inside the home and in a wooded area nearby.

On Thursday, investigators secured warrants for Evans and Darius Ayise on charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Friday, BCSO and SWAT team members set out to locate and serve warrants on the pair. They went to Evans’ home on Ernest Drive and found that he and Darius Ayise were inside, refusing to come out and surrender.

A standoff ensued for two hours before the suspects came out peacefully.

Evans and Darius Ayise were arrested on the warrants. It was determined that Dakari Ayise was wanted for probation/parole out of Missouri. He was charged Wednesday as a fugitive from justice and on Friday, he was served with warrants for armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

As of Friday evening, all three suspects are being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center. They have yet to have bond hearings for their charges.

BCSO says the pistol and rifle taken from the victim’s vehicle have not been recovered. Anyone with information on the location of the items is urged to contact Lance Corporal Robert Byrd at 843-255-3429.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers of the Lowcountry. Callers could qualify for a reward.