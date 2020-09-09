3 arrested after high-speed chase between McIntosh, Liberty counties

DARIEN, Ga. (WSAV) – Three men have been arrested following a high-speed chase early Wednesday morning between McIntosh County and Liberty County.

According to McIntosh County Sheriff’s Office Col. Danny Lowe, shortly before 1 a.m., a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a driver speeding while traveling northbound on Interstate 95 near mile marker 60.

Lowe said the driver, in a white Nissan Altima, had been clocked driving 116 mph.

The driver refused to stop and continued to drive at a high rate of speed as the deputy followed. The pursuit left the interstate at exit 76 and the driver began to travel westbound toward Midway.

That’s when a Midway Police officer and deputies from the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office joined the chase.

The driver, reportedly maintaining speeds over 100 mph, continued onto South Coastal Highway towards Riceboro. The pursuit came to a rest when the driver was unsuccessful in turning back onto I-95 northbound.

Damel Davis

Demetrius Burgess

James Pierce

He and two passengers exited the vehicle and began to run. One suspect was taken into custody shortly after; the others were able to climb over a fence into the woodline.

Liberty County Sheriffs Office Maj. Dennis Davis said his office assisted McIntosh County deputies and provided a bloodhound and drone to help locate the two suspects.

Deputies searched the woods for hours before both suspects exited the woodline near a McDonald’s at South Newport around 7 a.m.

Lowe said two weapons were found in the vehicle as well as a pound of marijuana and crack cocaine.

All three men are being held at the McIntosh County Jail:

Damel Davis, 24, charged with illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during certain crimes, and drug related objects

Demetrius Burgess, 23, charged with illegal possession of controlled substance (marijuana), possession of firearm or knife during certain crimes, and drug related objects

James Pierce, 25, charged with illegal possession of controlled substance, possession of firearm or knife during certain crimes, drug related objects

At this time, it’s unclear who was driving the vehicle during the pursuit.