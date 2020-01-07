3 arrested after agents find drug lab in Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Three men face various felony charges after law enforcement agencies uncovered drug operations in two homes on Savannah’s westside.

According to the Chatham-Savannah Counter Narcotics Team (CNT), a joint investigation began in December 2019 with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) after receiving word that drugs were being manufactured and sold from the homes.

Agents were able to identify persons of interest and confirm the drugs were being manufactured at one residence and then sold as ecstasy and oxycodone, CNT says.

Early Tuesday morning, agents executed search warrants at the suspected homes, located in the 600 block of Tatum Street and 1500 block of Eleanor Street.

Hazmat units cleared the home where a drug lab was located. The search led agencies to a trafficking amount of methamphetamine, two pill press machines, approximately four kilograms of ecstasy, a powder mixture, and items commonly associated with the distribution of controlled substances.

via CNT

Fifteen firearms, including semi-automatic rifles, and body armor were also found.

via CNT

The search warrants resulted in the arrests of 34-year-old Jamall Brown, 33-year-old Kynell Benton and 24-year-old Jabre Brown, all of Savannah.

The three men were charged with various felony charges including Trafficking a Controlled Substance. Jamall Brown was also charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Jamall Brown

Kynell Benton

Jabre Brown

“Drugs, on any level, are dangerous,” CNT Director Everett Ragan stated. “You dramatically increase the danger when you have them being made inside a home by someone who shouldn’t be.

“I am very pleased with the safe resolution and commend the personnel who supported this operation.”

CNT, DEA, Savannah Police Department, Savannah Police SWAT Team, CNT Clandestine Response Team and Savannah Fire Department Hazmat Unit were all involved in the search warrant execution.

The suspects are currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.