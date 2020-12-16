29 charged for connections to drug trafficking in Chatham County, 5 still at-large

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 29 people are facing federal felony charges Wednesday for what investigators say is their involvement in drug trafficking throughout Chatham County.

Bobby Christine, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia, says it stems from a four-year investigation nicknamed Operation Deadlier Catch. The Department of Justice worked with several federal, state and local agencies, including the Savannah Police Department and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

“Operation Deadlier Catch demonstrates once again the success of our law enforcement network in infiltrating and eliminating a criminal drug trafficking conspiracy,” explained Christine.

According to Christine and an unsealed indictment, the defendants are facing a total of 78 federal felony charges, which could carry life sentences for each of them.

“Several of them — primarily street level dug dealers — are affiliated with a local street gangs and were increasingly violent in their activities, specifically as it related to what they perceived as potential competitors,” explained Christine.

Among other items, investigators seized from defendants 14 firearms, 24 kilograms of cocaine, 180 pounds of marijuana, and $1.5 million in cash and other assets.

Christine says the organizations received shipments of Mexican drugs through connections in California.

“One of the main missions of the United States Postal Inspection Service is to ensure that the United States Postal Service is not used as a delivery system for these drug trafficking organizations,” said Tony Gomez, the Inspector in Charge of the United States Postal Inpsection Service’s Miami Divison.

The United States Postal Inspection Service is one of several federal agencies involved with Operation Deadlier Catch. Because the investigation is still ongoing, Gomez could not comment on the specifics of the crimes committed.

Investigators are still searching for five of the 29 defendants listed below:

-28-year-old Bernard Carter

-30-year-old Jarnard Williams

-19-year-old Lamar Harris

27-year-old Andre Woolford

-37-year-old Thomas Holland

If you know anything about the whereabouts of the aforementioned individuals, you are encouraged to contact your local authorities.

Defendants who are in police custody are already going through legal processes.

“To those in our community and those in other communities who think they can get away with this type of behavior, I have a very clear message for you ,” said SPD Chief Roy Minter. “You will be next.”