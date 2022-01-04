26 years later, Atlanta police say girl’s killing is solved

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta police say they’ve solved a cold case homicide 26 years after a 14-year-old girl was raped and killed while on her way to school.

Detectives said at a Tuesday news conference that they used DNA tests and genealogy tools to identify a suspect, who is now dead.

In 1995, Nacole Smith took a shortcut through some woods and was beaten, raped and shot to death.

Shortly after Christmas, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s forensic lab was able to match the suspect’s DNA to evidence in the case.

Police said the suspect died in August 2021 after being in hospice care with liver and kidney failure. They did not name the suspect.