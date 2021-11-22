24 indicted on allegations of human smuggling and forced labor in Southern Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two dozen defendants have been indicted on federal conspiracy charges related to labor trafficking in Southern Georgia farms. The operation was busted after a multi-year investigation.

This smuggling and trafficking operation illegally imported Mexican and Central American workers into horrid working conditions on South Georgia Farms.

More than 100 victims were rescued in the Southern District of Georgia thanks to an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force known as Operation Blooming Onion.

The indictment suggests that this has been going on since at least 2015 in the following Georgia districts: Tattnall, Bacon, Atkinson, Coffee, Toombs, and Ware.

The Southern District of Georgia listed the 24 indictments in USA v. Patricio et al. below:

The organization fraudulently used the H-2A visa program. A visa that promises a temporary stay in the country for agricultural jobs who can work under a sponsor.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia David Estes says these sponsors often used various methods of intimidation to keep the operation under wraps.

“The organization exploited these workers by, among other things, confiscating the workers’ passports to prevent them from leaving or contacting law enforcement,” Estes said. “Under payment, using violence and threats to control the workers.”

Estes also says they illegally profited more than $200 million since the start of the scheme.

The investigation continues in other various parts of the country as there are believed to be roughly 70,000 victims.

The 24 indicted from Southern Georgia face charges such as committing mail fraud, engaging in forced labor, and money laundering.