22 dogs tethered to trees in Long County, deputies investigate

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Long County Sheriffs Office is investigating a home owner after a deputy responding to a brush fire Monday afternoon discovered 22 Pitt Bulls tethered to trees in the wood line.

According to Sheriff, Craig Nobles, the dogs were discovered tied to trees in the wood line when the deputy and the Long County Fire Department responded to a brush fire on the 300 block Narcy Stafford Road shortly before 6 pm.

The deputy according to Nobles, discovered the dogs chained inside the wood line. Nobles said the pups had food and water and appeared to be healthy. The discovery came as firefighters battled the blaze which may have started from a cigarette.

Nobles said there is a clear violation of county ordinances stemming from tethering an animal outside without shelter and harboring more than 6 dogs at a time.

Long and Liberty County animal control officers were called in to remove the animals from the property and are currently being housed at the animal control facility in Long County.

Nobles said they will be taken to a veterinarian for examination to see if they were abused in any way.

Nobles said upon completion of the investigation the owners with be cited for violating county ordinances.