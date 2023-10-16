BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — On Oct. 15, 2021, Marlon Lyons Jr. was tragically shot and killed in Bluffton. Police say two years later, they’re still searching for the killer who stole his life.

“You never expect it to happen to your child,” Marlon Lyons Sr. said in October 2022, a year after his son was killed. Lyons Sr. said he was a well-mannered, hardworking and lovely son.

“The deputies found when they got there, 23-year-old Marlon Lyons, deceased, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His vehicle had also been struck by gunfire,” said Maj. Angela Viens with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office. “He had recently, within the hour, returned to the business to drop off his truck and get in his car and go home.”

Deputies said Marlon was gunned down around 11 p.m. on Oct. 15. The 23-year-old worked at All My Sons Moving and Storage Company and had just finished a job. He was coming back to drop off his moving truck.

Before he could get into his car and head home, his life was taken from him in the parking lot. Now, two years later, police are still looking for his killer.

“Unlike many two-year-old murders, this case is not cold. We still have leads that come in periodically,” Viens said. “The investigator, Sgt. Calore, is dialed in on it and is very anxious to bring closure to the Lyons family and to Marlon’s friends.”

Even though a lot of time has passed, police still have hope they can bring justice to the Lyons family. They say closing this case will bring closure to his loved ones and also get much-needed justice for Marlon.

“It’s important for us to get a violent criminal off the street, but it is also very important to the family,” Viens said. “You know, Marlon’s family or any victim’s family to have some semblance of closure so that they may be able to have peace.”

If you know anything, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office urges you to call 843–255–3411. However, if you want to stay anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.