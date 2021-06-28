2 suspects wanted for shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah Police are searching for two women accused of shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of sunglasses.

Detectives say the two have been seen on video surveillance entering Bass Pro Shop and taking multiple pairs of Rayban sunglasses. The value of the glasses totals more than $3,500, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

SPD says one woman ranges between 4-foot-11 and 5-foot-3. She has short dark pixie-style hairstyle with blonde highlighted bangs. She is believed to be between 25-35 years old and wearing a white crop top, white skirt and black sneakers.

The other woman ranges between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8. She has long braids and believed to be the same age as the other woman. She was wearing a camouflage hat, dark-colored t-shirt, Adidas joggers and dark-colored sneakers.

The women drove off in a white sedan.

SPD asks anyone with information to call detectives at 912-414-9493 or CrimeStoppers at (912)234-2020.