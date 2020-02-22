2 women arrested in Liberty County on drug charges

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – The Liberty County Narcotics Unit, with the help of the Department of Community Supervision, arrested two women and seized methamphetamine from a home on Thursday.

Captain Krumnow of the Liberty County Narcotics Unit said in a release that the team received information that Rosaleen Fonseca Behnke (AKA Leena Fonseca), who is a wanted felon, was located in a mobile home park in Liberty County. Behnke has an active warrant through Liberty County for the sale of methamphetamine.

Officers arrested Behnke at the residence without incident. Inside the home, officers found over 50 grams of methamphetamine, packing materials, and other drug related items.

Krumnow said a second woman was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and giving a false name. Officers later identified her as Joy Leigh Horton, a federal fugitive.

Both women are being held at the Liberty County Jail.