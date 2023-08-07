SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – After 13 reports of entering autos and two vehicle thefts, the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is asking neighbors to lock their vehicles.

It’s a reminder they share often, but one they say bears repeating.

According to CCPD, the entering autos were all reported Sunday on the east side of Chatham County. In the two cases of theft, keys were left in the vehicle. Cash and two firearms were also stolen, CCPD added.

“Unlocked vehicles are easy targets. It takes a thief just a few seconds to open your door, rummage through your vehicle, and take whatever they want,” a Facebook post from the department reads. “If your keys are inside and they can start the vehicle, rest assured they’ll take that, too.”

According to a spokesperson for CCPD, it’s rare for the department to go a week without at least one or two entering auto reports, and many times, they’ll see rashes in one or two nights.

Last year, the department saw a total of 421 entering auto reports.