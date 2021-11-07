Check the latest forecast

2 toddlers die in house fire in Bulloch County overnight

Crime & Safety

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Two toddlers died in a home fire Saturday night just before midnight, according to Bulloch County Coroner.

The two toddlers were ages 2 and 3. Coroner Jake Futch says the two sisters most likely died of smoke inhalation but autopsies won’t confirm the causes of their deaths until mid-week.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office and Statesboro Fire continue to investigate. No further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.

