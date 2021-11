SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Two teenagers were injured in a shooting Monday night at the 8000 Waters Apartments, police say.

The Savannah Police Department (SPD), says the two 17-year-olds drove to Memorial Health around 10:40 p.m. with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are unaware of what stemmed from the Nov. 22 shooting.

SPD has yet to arrest any suspects and no further details were released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is reported.